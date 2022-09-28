With Manchin’s bill aside, other permitting proposals await

Despite the apparent death of Sen. Joe Manchin III’s permit overhaul legislation before it even got a vote, there are bipartisan ingredients that could be blended into a bill to change how large construction projects such as power lines and highways are greenlighted in America.

Republicans often view a permitting overhaul as a way to cut through environmental reviews, while Democrats think of it as a way to speed low-carbon power projects into existence and decouple from fossil fuel-generated electricity.

Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who frequently argues that fossil fuels will continue to play an important role during a transition to zero-carbon energy, withdrew his permitting overhaul proposal from the must-pass spending bill as opposition from both parties appeared insurmountable. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said he would proceed with a spending bill to fund the government into mid-December without Manchin’s provision.

In particular, Manchin’s inclusion of language to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline, an unfinished gas project in his state that broke ground in 2018, drew condemnation from climate action advocates and property owners along its path.