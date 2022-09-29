House panel eyes diversity in hiring, especially at small firms

The government, from Congress down to local boards, needs to step up support for programs like apprenticeships that would help small businesses compete in attracting a diverse group of workers, according to executives meeting with lawmakers this month to tackle the issue.

Corporate leaders are appearing before the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth to consider alternative ways for companies to hire and retain employees. The hearings come as businesses across the country are facing pressure to make their hiring more equitable.

The panel is set to hold its second meeting Thursday to discuss how to build up the domestic labor force in sectors such as manufacturing, clean energy and infrastructure and ensure that workers can move up the corporate ladder without needing a bachelor’s degree.

One area of focus will be on apprenticeships and other skill-building initiatives. Business leaders say that expanding the talent pool is necessary not only for corporations, but also for the country’s smaller businesses that have fewer resources to invest in employees and potential hires.

“The talent shortage is very real, and it’s even more real for small and medium-sized businesses because they can’t pay what a larger business can pay,” said Portia Wu, managing director of public policy and U.S. government affairs at Microsoft Corp.