Supreme Court to hear case on EPA’s Clean Water Act authority

The EPA’s power to enforce the Clean Water Act could be curtailed in a case to be considered by the Supreme Court when it convenes Monday.

The case of Sackett v. EPA centers on a longstanding argument over the definition of “waters of the U.S.,” a term included in the act to describe which bodies of water are subject to federal oversight.

The plaintiffs, Chantell and Michael Sackett, purchased a plot of land near Priest Lake in Idaho in 2004 with the intent of filling in what they described as a “soggy lot” with sand and gravel. After they had partially done so, they were ordered by the EPA to remove the fill and restore the wetlands because they were protected by the CWA.

The Sacketts sued the agency in 2008, arguing its jurisdiction did not extend to their property. After they appealed to the Supreme Court to establish their right to challenge the agency’s decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld the EPA order. The Sacketts' appeal is now before the high court.

The Pacific Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit representing the Sacketts, is asking the court to clarify its ruling in another CWA-related case, Rapanos v. United States, which in 2006 resulted a 4-1-4 opinion that led to different standards defining federal jurisdiction under the act.