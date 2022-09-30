Photos of the week ending September 30, 2022

Government shutdown fears were calmed this week as Congress played its annual kick-the-funding-can-down-the-road game before lawmakers headed out of town to campaign to save their jobs. Meanwhile the new Harry S. Truman statue arrived in the Capitol Rotunda, thereby demoting Alexander Hamilton down a floor.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, hugs Desiree L.A. Whitfield during his rally at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in Philadelphia on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speaks during the Prince William County early voting rally for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., in Woodbridge, Va., on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A female mallard stands in a fountain at the World War II Memorial on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and ranking member Roy Blunt, R-Mo., talk before the start of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee business meeting on overhauling the Electoral Count Act and amending the Presidential Transition Act of 1963 on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and GOP members walk down the House steps of the Capitol for a news conference on House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” policy platform on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)