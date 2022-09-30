Stopgap funding bill clears House; next stop is Biden’s desk

The House cleared a temporary spending bill needed to avoid a partial government shutdown ahead of Friday night's deadline, giving lawmakers a reprieve until after the midterm elections when they'll need to figure out a longer-term funding plan for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023.

The measured passed on a 230-201, mostly party-line vote and will now be sent to President Joe Biden's desk where he's expected to sign it later on Friday. The Senate passed the measure Thursday, 72-25, after that chamber resolved some last-minute holds.

House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., joked on the floor that the legislation should win broad bipartisan support because 72 senators can't usually even "agree on what to have for lunch."

But House GOP leaders whipped against the bill. They cited add-ons like $1.8 billion in emergency funds to care for migrant border-crossers without extra money for border security, and $1 billion to help low-income households pay winter heating bills after Democrats enacted a new methane emissions fee in the reconciliation law while natural gas prices are on the rise.

The top Republican appropriator, Kay Granger, R-Texas, said the continuing resolution “did nothing” to address three issues: the border, energy and inflation.