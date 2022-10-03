Biden pledge in Puerto Rico contrasts with prior Trump effort

President Joe Biden's visit to Puerto Rico on Monday in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane brought back memories of a similar trip by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. But this was entirely different.

“The people of Puerto Rico are very grateful for your steadfast support and highly appreciate your visit, particularly as we recover from Hurricane Fiona,” Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi said as he introduced Biden at the Port of Ponce on Monday. “I must highlight that this visit is not an isolated incident; it is yet another example of your commitment to the well-being of the American citizens of Puerto Rico.”

Pierluisi, a former resident commissioner who caucused with the Democrats in Congress, praised what he described as the Biden administration’s “concrete actions” to assist Puerto Rico since taking office.

“Thank you, governor, for your partnership as we help rebuild Puerto Rico, and I mean rebuild it all,” Biden said. “And rebuild it in a resilient way so you know when the storms come again, which they will, they’re not having the damage they caused before.”

During an October 2017 visit to the island, Trump famously threw paper towels into a crowd at a relief center near San Juan. He was also quoted telling local officials “you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” because of the need for disaster relief after hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island in quick succession that September.