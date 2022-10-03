Hunger plan builds on federal role in getting food to millions

The federal government’s influence on what millions of people eat extends from school lunches for children to the dining halls of the Air Force, Army, Marines and Space Force.

The Biden administration’s national strategy to end hunger by 2030 and to improve the U.S. diet aims to tap into federal agencies' ability to set policies and menus. The administration touted $8 billion in commitments, largely from the food sector, but it steered clear of imposing new mandates on the private sector — at least for now.

The strategy, a mix of executive branch actions and legislative priorities issued a day before the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health on Wednesday, may have its most immediate effect in areas where the federal government is most closely involved in providing food. With several hundred participants, the conference echoed a similar, but more extensive event in 1969.

Abby J. Leibman, president and CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, said some aspects of the strategy are rightly aspirational, but she welcomed the multi-agency approach.

“Just clearly saying that there are several federal agencies and departments that have some kind of responsibility with regard to ensuring that struggling Americans can get better access to food resources is a big step forward,” said Leibman, who watched the conference remotely.