Justices question test for determining protected wetlands

The Supreme Court questioned whether the Biden administration’s preferred test for determining jurisdiction for wetlands under the Clean Water Act is too broad during oral arguments on Monday.

The justices heard the case of Sackett v. EPA, in which Idaho landowners are challenging the agency’s determination that a property on which they wished to build a home was subject to regulation as one of the "waters of the United States" which fall under federal jurisdiction under the act.

The 2006 verdict in the case of Rapanos v. United States resulted in a splinter 4-1-4 ruling that provided two different tests for determining which wetlands and other waterways are protected under the CWA. The Sacketts, represented by the conservative nonprofit Pacific Legal Foundation, are asking the court to hold to a narrower definition favored by industry and farming groups.

[Related: Supreme Court to hear case on EPA’s Clean Water Act authority ]

The court began by debating the use of the term “adjacent” in the CWA. Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Damien Schiff said “mere adjacency itself cannot justify the agency’s statutory jurisdiction,” arguing for a limited view of the law that could exclude many neighboring wetlands without a direct surface connection.