GOP midterm victory would add pressure on fintech regulators

If Republicans win control of Congress in the November midterms, people who closely follow financial technology expect pressure on regulators to push crypto-friendly rules across the finish line.

Lawmakers from both parties have teamed up on legislation that would regulate the industry following a chaotic year with a stablecoin failure and the bankruptcies of crypto lending companies. Bitcoin, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, lost over 60 percent of its value since November 2021.

Republicans, though, have been particularly zealous in wanting more clearly defined rules of the road from regulators. Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., for example, has chastised regulators for not providing more clarity.

And Republicans are also against the government fulfilling a role they see as the domain of the private sector, one example being a central bank digital currency issued by the Federal Reserve.

Lee Reiners, policy director at the Duke Financial Economics Center in North Carolina, said Republicans have coalesced around a view that the Fed doesn’t need to create its own digital currency because it would compete with stablecoins already on the market.