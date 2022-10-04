So what if Democrats meddled in GOP primaries?

ANALYSIS — My head almost exploded recently when I heard yet again that Democrats had violated some sort of code of ethics by spending money to promote weaker Republican candidates in primaries this cycle.

I thought we had moved on to other subjects until I saw a late September CNN piece dredging up that argument. That piece was no better than previous newspaper and TV reports, all of which ignored an important element. So, I thought I’d deal with it now and hopefully put the topic to rest.

The case cited most often probably is Michigan’s 3rd District, where the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent heavily to inform voters that John Gibbs, a former official in President Donald Trump’s administration, was running for the GOP nomination and “backed the former President’s lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 election,” according to the Sept. 27 piece on CNN’s website.

Gibbs challenged Rep. Peter Meijer, a pragmatic Republican incumbent who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. Gibbs ended up winning narrowly, 52 percent to 48 percent.

Some cable TV talking heads continue to complain that Democrats should encourage moderate Republicans as an alternative to the MAGA crowd, not undermine Republicans like Meijer.