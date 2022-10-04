Trump seeks Supreme Court review over seized documents

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court order that allowed the Justice Department to use classified documents seized in this summer’s search of Mar-a-Lago in a criminal investigation.

Trump asked the Supreme Court to vacate part a ruling last month from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. That ruling lifted an order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, in a case Trump filed after the search, that had the DOJ to halt its criminal probe and hand to an outside special master the roughly 100 documents marked as classified found at Trump’s residence in Florida.

Trump’s filing adds fuel to the ongoing legal wrangling over use of the documents seized in the unprecedented search of a former president, which the government said has harmed the investigation into the improper storage of sensitive secrets.

In Tuesday’s filing, Trump argued the 11th Circuit never had the ability to review Cannon’s order. The Supreme Court does not have to agree to decide the issue.

“The 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to review the special master order, which authorized the review of all materials seized from President Trump’s residence, including documents bearing classification markings,” Trump’s filing said.