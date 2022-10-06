Interior moves forward with oil and gas drill site leasing

In order to comply with a provision of the climate, tax and health care law signed in August the Interior Department announced on Thursday it would move forward with onshore and offshore oil and gas lease sales on federal lands and waters.

At the behest of Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., the law included provisions that required the Interior Department to conduct offshore leases it had previously canceled and specified that land could only be leased for renewable energy development if a certain acreage was offered for oil and natural gas leasing.

For onshore leasing, the Bureau of Land Management will begin scoping for its next sales in New Mexico and Wyoming “under a strategy that includes onshore lease sales consistent with the terms of the law,” which include changes such as increasing the minimum royalty rate, assessing a fee for filings of expressions of interest and eliminating non-competitive leasing.

For offshore leasing, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management released a draft environmental impact statement for two Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sales which the law directed the department to conduct by March and September of next year respectively.

Both lease sales, along with a third in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, were originally included in the department's 2017-2022 offshore oil and gas leasing program. The Interior Department announced in May that it would not move forward with the sales, citing a lack of industry interest and delays, in part due to conflicting court rulings.