Latest ‘Dreamers’ court ruling prompts calls for Senate to act

Advocates have turned up the pressure on the Senate to pass legislation this year to establish a citizenship path for undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, after a federal appeals court dealt yet another blow to the program that for now protects those so-called Dreamers.

But with the status quo unchanged for current recipients of the program, the ruling may still not be enough to prompt at least 10 Republican senators to strike a deal with Democrats and pass a bill in the dwindling weeks of this legislative calendar.

The program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, for years has faced political and legal challenges that threatened to end it. But court rulings, including a decision Wednesday from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, have continued to leave protections from deportation in place for Dreamers.

That has weakened incentives for Congress to act in the politically fraught area of immigration, where partisan divides have thwarted any substantive changes to law in decades. Advocates are currently eyeing the lame-duck period after midterm elections as their best chance to push through legislation.

Greg Chen, senior director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said whether Democrats and Republicans would be able to reach an agreement on immigration then “is really a crapshoot at this point.”