Four weeks out, ratings change in a dozen races

ANALYSIS — Less than a month before Election Day, the House and Senate battlegrounds continue to take shape, with ratings changing in a dozen races.

GOP strategists believe they’ve weathered the Democratic surge created by the Dobbs decision, which overturned abortion rights, and the national environment is returning to something closer to the GOP advantage of most of the midterm cycle. But the Republicans’ path to a majority in the House is still decidedly easier than it is in the Senate, in part because of the struggles of GOP Senate nominees in key states.

In the House, the latest rating changes are a mixed bag for the two parties, signaling that there isn’t a dramatic shift in either direction. Republican prospects have improved in six races: California’s 27th and 49th districts, New York’s 17th and 22nd districts, Oregon’s 5th District and Texas’ 28th District. Democrats’ chances look better in four races: Alaska’s at-large district, Illinois’ 17th, Montana’s 1st and Ohio’s 9th.

Overall, expect a Republican gain of eight to 20 seats. But the nominees are within a few points of each other in at least two dozen races. If late-deciding voters break for GOP candidates or if polling has failed to pick up a swath of Republican voters once again, then GOP candidates could overperform, resulting in bigger Republican gains.

The fight for the Senate is close, as the GOP path to a majority is more narrow than expected. Republicans are feeling better about Pennsylvania, even though Lt. Gov. John Fetterman still has the edge against Mehmet Oz. With just a few weeks to go, the North Carolina and Ohio races are still close, causing a rating change toward Democrats in both races, even though Republicans are confident that undecided voters will break their way.