Lobbyists pony up in race for Ways and Means GOP leader

The three Republicans vying for their party’s top spot on the House Ways and Means panel in the next Congress have raised nearly $4.1 million combined this cycle from K Street lobbyists and their companies’ affiliated PACs, a CQ Roll Call analysis found.

With Republicans favored to win control of the chamber in the midterm elections, one of the three is poised to become the next chairman of a panel that is critical to business interests. The committee handles tax, health care, and trade legislation and oversees some of the government's biggest-spending programs, such as Social Security.

Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan, who is seeking his ninth term and is currently the second-ranking Republican on the panel, raised the most of the three contenders from the K Street sector with nearly $2.1 million donated during the 2021-2022 election cycle, according to lobbying contribution reports filed with Congress covering donations through June 30.

He’s followed by Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, who is seeking his sixth term, with $1 million from registered federal lobbyists and affiliated PACs. Smith serves as the top Republican on the House Budget Committee, and he ranks fifth in seniority among Republicans on Ways and Means.

In third is Nebraska Rep. Adrian Smith, who collected almost $1 million, about $981,000, from K Street sources. Like Buchanan, he is currently in his eighth term in the House. He has served on the committee as long as Buchanan.