House ratings update: GOP majority could be slim

ANALYSIS — With the vast majority of primaries behind us and the unofficial Labor Day kickoff just ahead, the fight for the House is coming into focus. At least it’s supposed to be.

For close to a year, since last August, President Joe Biden’s job approval rating and Democratic electoral prospects were on a steady decline toward a typical midterm election in which the party in power suffers significant losses.

There’s mounting evidence, however, that this won’t be a typical midterm. The painting of the 2022 election is less clear even though we’re closer to Election Day than ever. That doesn’t mean Democrats can’t or won’t lose both their House and Senate majorities. But Democratic prospects in the fight for both chambers have improved.

A combination of factors have given Democrats a boost, including the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, subsequent GOP efforts to eliminate access to legal abortion at the state level, flawed GOP candidates in key races, revelations from the Jan. 6 House select committee, continuing investigations into former President Donald Trump and even some improvement in gas prices.

Special elections have unique circumstances that warrant caution when extrapolating results. But it’s impossible to ignore the latest special elections in Nebraska, Minnesota and New York, where Democrats overperformed across the board. And Democrats have undeniably improved on the national generic ballot in the wake of the Supreme Court’s abortion decision in June.