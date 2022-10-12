House panel probing Jan. 6 plans broad overview at hearing

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to present a broad overview of its latest findings Thursday on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election, in what might be its last hearing.

Thursday’s panel hearing, the 10th, comes more than two months after the previous one because of summer recess and then Hurricane Ian. The members face a deadline of the end of the 117th Congress to issue a report on the circumstances leading to the attack and recommend changes to the law.

The hearing will not feature any live witnesses, but panel aides told reporters they expect the event to last more than two hours. During that time, each representative on the nine-member panel will make a presentation that includes new information, such as that gleaned from hundreds of thousands of pages the committee received from the Secret Service, the aides said.

Those revelations could put a spotlight on Trump’s actions the day of the 2021 attack, as well as flesh out testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, then an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In hearings over the summer, Hutchinson said Trump wanted armed supporters at a rally before the attack and lashed out at members of his Secret Service detail when they refused to drive him to the Capitol after his speech.