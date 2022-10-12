Underfunded states to get boost in high-tech research money

Two dozen mostly rural states are set to receive a greater share of federal research money from the recently enacted science and technology funding law as lawmakers, experts and researchers push to support talented scientists outside of major research hubs such as those in California, Massachusetts and New York.

The law authorized $102 billion over five years for the National Science Foundation. About 20 percent of it goes to a separate funding track that since 1979 has been meant to steer money to researchers and scientists from universities in rural and low-income states that don’t have the same size and global reach as California’s Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or New York’s Columbia University.

“Geographic diversity is vital to American innovation, and enlisting the talent and expertise” of researchers around the country “is an important priority in the CHIPS and Science Act,” Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the ranking member on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said at an August hearing.

Senate Democrats joined Wicker and other Republicans to back an expansion of the NSF program. They were able to keep the provision in the law despite the House version of the bill excluding it.

“We have talent all throughout the United States of America, and what do we do to better unleash that?” committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said at the hearing, citing a new book by tech entrepreneur Steve Case titled “The Rise of the Rest: How Entrepreneurs in Surprising Places Are Building the New American Dream.” The book says innovators who live outside the major tech hubs find it harder to get private and public funding.