Senate NDAA debate could have something for everyone

Several weeks from now, the National Defense Authorization Act will probably become law for the 62nd straight fiscal year, and that makes it the ultimate magnet for unrelated legislation in search of a ride home to enactment.

That is the case every year — and this time around is no exception.

The House passed its version of the fiscal 2023 NDAA in July. The Senate hopes to take up its bill after the November elections.

Already the Senate measure has attracted more than 900 amendments — covering everything from authorizing State Department programs to ensuring the Pentagon and intelligence agencies buy and use only computers that block pornography.

It is not clear yet which of those many amendments might be adopted or even debated.