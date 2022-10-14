‘Soft landing’ or ‘pain’?: Forecasting economy’s impact on midterms is trickier than the weather

Donald Trump wants his supporters to think donating to his political machine is the most important thing a voter could do before next month’s midterm elections. The former president is wrong. Trying to get a clear diagnosis on the economy is a better place to start.

“October BOMBSHELL,” read a text message from his political operation Monday morning. “Election hinges on THIS.”

Only that the link took recipients to a web page with this message under a picture of the former president beneath a giant American flag: “RENEW YOUR TRUMP FOUNDING MEMBERSHIP FOR 2022.”

Trump is opting yet again for personal fundraising even as his party fights for control of both chambers. He needs cash to pay his mounting attorney fees as his legal problems pile up.

The midterms will be decided on a handful of issues — including abortion rights and a confusing economy — that hit Americans in their real lives. Every single day.