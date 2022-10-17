Aid bill for 9/11 families exposes rift with former Iran hostages

Legislation the Senate might take up next month to expand compensation for family members who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks has broad bipartisan support.

But the lobbying push from 9/11 victims’ families threatens to reignite tensions with those who’ve waited even longer for restitution: Americans held hostage by Iran after the 1979 revolution that brought an Islamic regime to power.

The legislation, which the House passed last month on a 400-31 vote would provide nearly $3 billion in “catch-up payments” to 9/11 family members denied earlier rounds of compensation.

The measure is a priority for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., who is co-sponsoring that chamber’s version led by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. It’s picked up bipartisan support in that chamber from Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Menendez also filed his bill as an amendment to the annual defense authorization bill that the Senate plans to take up in November. An omnibus fiscal 2023 spending bill is another potential vehicle.