Justice Department requests prison sentence for Steve Bannon

The Justice Department recommended a sentence of six months in prison and a $200,000 fine for Steve Bannon on charges that he defied a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Bannon, an ally of former President Donald Trump who served as a White House adviser, was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress in July after a weeklong trial. His sentencing hearing is set for Friday; he faces a minimum sentence of one month, but his attorneys plan to argue for a sentence of probation.

The DOJ argued in a filing Monday that Bannon’s “bad-faith” efforts to defy the Jan. 6 committee merited the maximum sentence under the guidelines for contempt of Congress.

“From the time he was initially subpoenaed, the Defendant has shown that his true reasons for total noncompliance have nothing to do with his purported respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, or executive privilege, and everything to do with his personal disdain for the members of Congress sitting on the Committee and their effort to investigate the attack on our country’s peaceful transfer of power,” the government wrote.

In the sentencing memorandum, the government emphasized the steps Bannon took over more than a year to avoid testifying to the House panel. That included a last-minute about-face whereby Bannon offered to testify just before the trial in exchange for dropping the charges.