House Jan. 6 panel prepares to send probe to Justice Department

Members of a House select committee, nearing the end of an investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, are planning how the Justice Department can further the sprawling congressional probe they say turned up evidence of crimes.

The panel put a high-profile flourish on its investigation with a subpoena for Donald Trump on Thursday. But committee members also highlighted how they believe they have enough evidence to make criminal referrals to DOJ, along with its planned report proposing legislative changes to prevent another attack.

“Our committee may ultimately decide to make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, but we recognize that our role is not to make decisions regarding prosecution,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said during the hearing.

Cheney also acknowledged that the limits the panel has faced in its probe could be surpassed by the Justice Department. “At some point the Department of Justice may well unearth facts that these and other witnesses are currently concealing,” she said.

Another committee member, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., later said he and a smaller committee are working on procedural details about how the Jan. 6 panel would make criminal referrals to the Justice Department.