Meet the new politics, same as the old politics

I seem to spend dozens of hours each week reading, watching and listening to chatter about the 2022 midterm elections.

Whether it’s reports and analysis about the Democrats’ problems with Latino voters, the GOP’s problems with women and suburbanites, the Republican advantage on crime, or Democratic efforts to turn 2022 into a referendum on former President Donald Trump, I have heard or read it again and again and again.

My wife, being even more of a glutton for punishment (which must come from her 40 years teaching Russian literature), has gone even further, reading almost all the political books written during Trump’s presidency and those released over the past couple of years.

Now, with the “crucial” midterm elections fast approaching, it’s time to step back and take a big-picture look at the voters, the candidates, the parties and future. What happens if Republicans take the House but not the Senate? What happens if Democrats lose both chambers? What happens if a GOP red wave occurs — or a red wave doesn’t occur?

You know the answer: Nothing will change.