Biden to announce more oil reserve sales to reduce gas prices

The Biden administration in December will sell another tranche of oil from the national reserve to put a damper on gasoline prices, then plans to replenish the supply when prices drop to about $70 per barrel, senior administration officials said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Energy Department will announce a sale in December of 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a network of storage sites in Texas and Louisiana that contains more than 400 million barrels of oil, officials said.

That sale is part of a plan announced in March to sell 180 million barrels from the reserve in response to oil price spikes triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden will also chide oil companies to lower their profit margins to reduce gas prices and say that the U.S. will purchase oil to fill the reserve when the standard American benchmark, known as West Texas Intermediate, reaches a range between $67 and $72 or lower.

The announcements come two weeks after OPEC, the international oil cartel, said it would cut oil production, a maneuver that prompted Biden to publicly question the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia.