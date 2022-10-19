Is Ohio part of the Senate battleground?

ANALYSIS — Ohio is rivaling Georgia and Pennsylvania in national headlines, but is it really in the core of races that will decide control of the Senate?

The focus on the battle in the Buckeye State is understandable. The race embodies multiple attractive storylines. Best-selling author J.D. Vance surged to the Republican nomination with help from former President Donald Trump’s late endorsement and tech billionaire Peter Thiel’s super PAC. Vance became one of a handful of GOP Senate nominees who struggled to raise money and has run an underwhelming campaign after a competitive primary.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is running one of the best campaigns in the country, and his staying power shows the impact of being able to define yourself through early advertising. Ryan was on television from the May primary through the middle of August before Republicans started painting their own picture of him in TV ads.

The result is a competitive race with three weeks to go before Election Day in a state Trump won by 8 points in 2020. That’s almost unthinkable considering no Democrat other than Sherrod Brown has won a Senate race in Ohio since Sen. John Glenn’s reelection in 1992.

Republicans have projected confidence in Ohio throughout the cycle, but strategists couldn’t have imagined it would be this close this close to November. Ohio’s is the only Senate race in the country that has shifted more than one Inside Elections rating category. It spent most of the cycle in Solid Republican, then shifted to Likely Republican, and is now rated Lean Republican.