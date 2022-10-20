Lawmakers look to the Mall for new Smithsonians, but it’s not a done deal yet

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney’s exit from Washington at the end of the year coincides with a major victory in her decades-long fight to tell the stories of American women.

Maloney first began work on the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum in the late 1990s. She thought it would be a unifying project, one that would build consensus on a much bigger issue she aimed to tackle: ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Fast forward to 2022, and Congress has still not voted to amend the Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on sex. And Maloney, after losing a primary race in a redrawn district that pitted her against fellow New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler, is leaving Congress after three decades in which she served at one point as co-chair of the Women’s Caucus, and most recently as chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

But her vision of a museum on the National Mall dedicated to half the population of the United States is close to being realized. “Every other museum is dedicated to men,” she told CQ Roll Call in a recent interview.

It’s a daunting job for the Smithsonian, synchronously working to swing open the doors to two new museums. A location for not only the American Women’s History Museum, but also the National Museum of the American Latino, is expected to be announced by the Smithsonian Board of Regents by the end of December.