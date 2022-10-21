‘Cousin Pookie’ problem still unsolved by Democrats as Biden tries on midterm coattails

Barack Obama knew in November 2016 that Hillary Clinton and other Democratic candidates had a problem. It was — and still is — the “Cousin Pookie” problem.

The Thursday before Election Day that year, the then-president talked to predominantly Black audiences about a fictitious couch-dwelling family member who was much more interested in other activities than casting a ballot.

Evidence suggested then, and does again with just 17 days until this cycle’s midterm elections, “Pookie” is again not very fired up about the party’s slate of candidates. And just like in 2016, it is creating more than a little angst for Democratic candidates and strategists.

“Democrats should do more to empower Black male voters,” Jermaine House, senior director of communications at HIT Strategies, a consulting firm that works with underrepresented communities, told Roll Call. “It is not just about giving them more reasons to vote but also about showing them the progress from their prior support and votes for Dems. If they believe their vote created change in their community, then they will believe their vote has power, and they are more likely to vote again.”

Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor who now is a senior advisor to President Joe Biden, said recently of swing state Georgia that she is also “very concerned [about] the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now.”