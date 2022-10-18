President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday that his first legislative priority would be to codify abortion rights protections upended when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, if Democrats hold control of the House and Senate next year.

Speaking at an event organized by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, Biden referenced state-level restrictions on abortion that have taken effect since the high court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that are — put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law. And I’ve said before, the court got Roe right nearly 50 years ago, and believe Congress should codify Roe once and for all,” the president said. “Together we’ll restore the right to choose for every woman in every state in America, so vote. You’ve got to get out the vote. We can do this if we vote.”

Biden criticized GOP proposals that would prohibit or severely limit abortion — including a ban, with some exceptions, after 15 weeks, which Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has been championing.

“If such a bill were to pass in the next several years, I’ll veto it. But we can’t let it pass in the first instance,” he said.