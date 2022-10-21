House Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena for Donald Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol issued its subpoena Friday that seeks testimony and documents from Donald Trump, but the panel did not further clarify what it might do to enforce the subpoena if the former president does not comply.

The panel’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., released a letter and subpoena that requests documents from Trump by Nov. 4 and his testimony by Nov. 14. Trump is not expected to cooperate with the probe.

The panel in the letter argued it has assembled “overwhelming evidence” that Trump “personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.”

That effort included purposefully spreading false claims of voter fraud, pressuring state and local officials to change election results and pressuring former President Mike Pence to change the election result, the panel wrote.

The committee seeks 19 categories of documents, including communications or notes about the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress, Pence and witnesses before the panel. The subpoena also includes communications that Trump had with prominent allies such as Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Rudy Giuliani.