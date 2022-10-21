New Pentagon abortion policy likely to trigger legislative war

A day-old Pentagon policy on female servicemembers' access to reproductive health services is already triggering election-year sniping among lawmakers and figures to loom large in forthcoming legislation.

The new guidance is a reaction to the June Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which allowed states to restrict most abortions. More than a dozen states have done so. As a result, some women in the military need to travel hundreds of miles to get an abortion.

In a Thursday memo to U.S. military brass and civilian Defense Department leaders, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III ordered a number of actions to safeguard servicemembers’ access to reproductive health services.

One of these was requiring that the department cover travel and transportation expenses associated with accessing such services, including abortions, and permitting “administrative absences” in such cases that does not count against a servicemember’s allotment of leave.

The policy comes less than three weeks before midterm congressional elections in which abortion, in the wake of the Dobbs ruling, has become a contentious partisan issue.