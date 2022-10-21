Steve Bannon sentenced to prison on contempt of Congress charges

A federal judge in Washington on Friday sentenced Steve Bannon to four months in prison for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols allowed Bannon to be released pending a possible appeal of his conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress. Nichols also imposed a $6,500 fine on Bannon, a former White House adviser to President Donald Trump.

Bannon, who argued that he had followed the advice of his attorneys to not testify because Trump had invoked executive privilege, has until Nov. 15 to appeal or surrender for his prison sentence. He is expected to appeal.

In pronouncing the sentence, Nichols noted the “serious” nature of the attack on the Capitol as well as Bannon’s conduct, which he said “betrays a lack of respect for the legislative branch.”

But Nichols also noted that the committee never sought to enforce the subpoena through a civil lawsuit. And he said Bannon had raised questions about what he should be responsible for if he relied on the “overly aggressive” advice of his attorneys.