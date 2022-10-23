Buy America takes a back seat in drive to build EV charging stations

It’s been a year since Congress ramped up domestic production mandates as part of its sweeping infrastructure bill. But its made-in-America requirements are already being bypassed for one of the biggest transportation projects since the construction of the interstate highway system — the Biden administration’s plan to build a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

The "Build America, Buy America" provisions of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law mandate that federal infrastructure projects obtain at least 55 percent of construction materials, including iron and steel, from domestic sources and have all manufacturing done in the U.S.

But soon after the administration issued buy America requirements in May, the Department of Transportation and other agencies requested waivers, including for production of EV charging stations included in a $5 billion program created by the infrastructure law.

The waiver requests, now totaling more than 30 according to tracking by the Alliance for American Manufacturing, have lawmakers who pushed for the buy America requirements worried that federal agencies are again ignoring domestic production mandates as they have for decades.

“For a long time, the federal government has quietly skirted buy American requirements and spent taxpayer dollars on goods made overseas,” said Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn. “But loopholes still exist, and I’m working to make sure we tighten our laws to protect American workers.”