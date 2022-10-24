Too close to call? When is a dead heat really a dead heat?

ANALYSIS — The headline in the Washington Post Metro section on Oct. 22 was clear: “Poll shows Luria, Kiggans in dead heat in final leg of crucial race.”

The article went on to report that a poll conducted Oct. 12-18 and released by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership showed incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia and GOP challenger state Sen. Jen Kiggans tied at 45 percent among likely voters, with 8 percent undecided.

The numbers were accompanied by some reporting and analysis about what voters care about, the importance of turnout and the usual disclaimers, including the all-important “it could go either way” assessment.

I had a different reaction. My immediate take was that, based solely on the poll’s ballot test, Luria is an underdog and in deep trouble.

That’s because at this point in the election cycle the incumbent’s percentage in the head-to-head ballot test has always been one of the most important indicators to me.