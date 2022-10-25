Democratic super PAC ads focus on Social Security in final stretch

In the closing weeks of an election increasingly dominated by economic issues, the Senate Democrats’ top super PAC is focusing on Social Security in new ad buys worth at least $1 million each aimed at Republicans in Arizona and North Carolina.

In the Arizona cut, the narrator asks what nominee Blake Masters’ plan is “while we’re struggling just to stay afloat.”

“Maybe we should privatize Social Security, right?” Masters says in a grainy video. “We’ve got to cut the knot at some point.”

The ad running in North Carolina notes votes Rep. Ted Budd, the GOP Senate nominee, took in the House that would have made cuts to Medicare and Social Security, including voting to raise the retirement age. The ad from Senate Majority PAC, which has ties to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, also references Budd’s family business and abortion rights, issues that SMP has hit in earlier ads.

Both ads are set to air statewide on cable and broadcast stations, SMP told CQ Roll Call.