Arizona GOP leader takes Jan. 6 subpoena fight to Supreme Court

The head of the Arizona Republican Party asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to at least temporarily pause a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that seeks her phone records.

The emergency request from state party chair Kelli Ward follows a decision from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit last week that sided with the panel’s subpoena.

The committee sent T-Mobile a subpoena for Ward’s phone records in January, which Ward and her husband challenged and have fought through the courts for the last nine months.

Ward argued in the request that the 9th Circuit panel should have at least halted enforcement of the subpoena as her appeal worked through the court system. She asked the Supreme Court to pause the lower court order so T-Mobile does not produce the records to the committee while she is fighting the subpoena. The request first goes to Justice Elena Kagan.

“In a first-of-its-kind situation, a select committee of the United States Congress, dominated by one political party, has subpoenaed the personal telephone and text message records of a state chair of the rival political party relating to one of the most contentious political events in American history — the 2020 election and the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021,” the request said.