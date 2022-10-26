House Republicans scrutinize Biden with restored oversight tool

Rep. Tom McClintock wanted to learn more about President Joe Biden’s response to known or suspected terrorists trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. So, the California Republican introduced a resolution to ask the Homeland Security Department for any document relating to encounters like those since Biden’s inauguration.

The type of resolution that McClintock introduced is a resolution of inquiry, a legislative tool that Congress can use to request information from the executive branch. Such resolutions had become rare during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to new House rules that weakened them.

Since those limitations were removed in July, however, House Republicans have made quick work sponsoring dozens of the resolutions to seek information from the administration.

They foreshadow what investigations Republicans might pursue should they retake the House in the November midterms. Drawing attention to the southern border would be one goal, for example.

McClintock’s resolution focuses solely on terrorists entering between ports of entry from Mexico, ignoring the border with Canada. (Both borders saw encounters with people in the terrorist screening database in the past fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agency reported 165 such encounters in the south — 67 at ports of entry and 98 between the ports — and 313 in the north, all at ports of entry.)