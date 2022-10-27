DOD strategy reports show rising nuclear tensions

Newly released Pentagon strategy documents reveal a growing U.S. military focus on adjusting policies, plans and programs to respond to Russian threats to use nuclear weapons.

The Defense Department made public on Thursday unclassified versions of the documents — the National Defense Strategy, Nuclear Posture Review and Missile Defense Review — after having previously sent Congress classified versions while releasing just fact sheets to the public.

Each U.S. president issues a National Security Strategy, as the Biden administration did publicly earlier this month, followed by a National Defense Strategy that spells out the military's part in executing it. Defense Department officials conducted their defense strategy review and the nuclear and missile-defense reviews simultaneously — a first, they said.

The nuclear review, in particular, and a public discussion of it Thursday by senior Defense Department officials, revealed urgent questions inside the Pentagon about new atomic realities. The questions have been largely prompted by Russian President Vladimir Putin's veiled but unsubtle threats to use his atomic arsenal either in Ukraine or against nations that contest him there.

"We are certainly concerned about escalation, and we have been so from the very beginning of this conflict," Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III told reporters Thursday.