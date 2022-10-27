‘I had my son on my hip’: How this congresswoman landed her first internship

When Lisa Blunt Rochester went to a town hall meeting in the late 1980s, she wasn’t necessarily looking for a job. She just wanted to hear what her elected officials had to say.

“I remember hearing him and listening to the issues,” the Democrat from Delaware says of her representative in Congress at the time, Thomas R. Carper.

She was holding her toddler, but she didn’t let that stop her from walking up to Carper after the event. “I introduced myself, I applied for the internship, and I got it,” she says.

She kept working for him in the 1990s when he became governor of Delaware, before eventually running for Congress herself.

“Now it’s kind of a full-circle moment,” says Blunt Rochester, who became the first woman and the first Black person to represent her state when she won in 2016. She still sees a lot of her old boss, who now serves in the Senate.