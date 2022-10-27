Who can lift up Congress? Maybe dogs

Rep. Tony Cárdenas was unusually alone in his Rayburn office that day, hiding from a mob as he watched the violence unfold on television.

His office felt especially empty without Teddy, the Cavapoo mix who accompanies communications director Clarissa Rojas to work. Teddy is almost always there, but not on Jan. 6, 2021. Rojas had left him with a friend because of a weird gut feeling, and she wonders if he would have been able to handle it.

Cárdenas missed him. “Believe me, if Teddy would have been there that day, or one of my staff had their dog or the rabbit there that day, it would have helped me. I think it would have just helped the energy overall, because it was a very tense and a very heartbreaking moment,” the California Democrat said.

Teddy, who has earned the title “senior pawlicy adviser,” isn’t the only dog on Capitol Hill that has helped staffers and lawmakers get through a chaotic couple of years, including the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack and stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each office has its own policy: Some have a full-time pet, some have pets that come in regularly, some don’t allow pets at all, and some limit their presence to quiet times during recess weeks.