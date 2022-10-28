‘Change that subject’: Biden’s economic pivot lasted 48 hours as midterms turn spooky for Democrats

Democrats are suddenly running from goblins, even in previously competitive midterm races. Forget Halloween: Election Day is shaping up as the scariest day of the year for Democrats.

Analysts are crunching the final pieces of data as this year’s midterm elections enter their final week and some are again projecting a “red wave.” And some Democratic activists are practically screaming for Democrats to talk up the economy — which has resisted falling into a formal recession despite record inflation, high gas prices, a supply chain backlog and a war in Europe, among other forces — and their legislative record in the final days of this cycle.

“We think the president and Democrats would benefit from going on the offensive on the economy. Where Democratic candidates are doing this, they tend to have more success conveying what we’re for,” said Sarah Baron, campaign director for Unrig Our Economy, an advocacy group urging Democrats to talk up economic issues. “Every radio ad, every mailer [should be] talking about the economy. It gets back to that old adage: It’s the economy.”

No matter whether candidates are talking to voters about access to abortion or rental rates or anything else, Baron said Unrig has concluded “the entry way is the economy” because “every issue is an economic issue.” That means, to Baron, Democrats would be wise to “focus on what people are feeling and seeing daily. At the end of the day, everyone is struggling with costs across the board.”

But is it too late for team blue to get back in the game?