House Jan. 6 panel asks Supreme Court to allow Kelli Ward subpoena

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol urged the Supreme Court on Friday not to delay a subpoena for phone records of the leader of the Arizona Republican Party.

The committee told the justices in a brief that its subpoena for state GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s phone records would not infringe on her rights and the committee needs the records before it ends in January to account for actions leading up to the violence at the building on the day of the attack.

Any further delay in getting the records would, “practically speaking, make it extremely difficult for the Select Committee to obtain and effectively utilize the subpoenaed records before that date,” the brief said.

Ward filed an emergency request that asked the Supreme Court to pause enforcement of the subpoena while her appeal worked its way through the courts. The Supreme Court granted a temporary pause Wednesday while the parties litigated over Ward’s request.

In the brief, the committee said Ward took actions that factored into the broader effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, including telling Maricopa County officials to stop counting votes and encouraging officials to get in contact with Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell.