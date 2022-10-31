Congress looks to states for Highway Trust Fund revenue solution

As electric vehicles appear more and more to be the future of transportation in America, the decades-old method of funding the nation’s roads and bridges with gasoline taxes will soon be a relic of its past. Yet, the last time Congress addressed declining revenues in the federal Highway Trust Fund due to the growth of more fuel-efficient vehicles and EVs, it punted much of the preliminary planning to the states.

When the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law was enacted nearly a year ago, Congress included $125 million for states to develop new financing plans for infrastructure programs based on motorists paying fees for the miles they drive rather than for the amount of fuel they use as well as for a federal effort to synthesize the various state plans and create a national funding plan.

The legislation follows a movement toward the so-called vehicle-per-mile taxes in some states, along with higher registration fees for EVs to make up for the revenue they won’t produce from fuel taxes.

But the question remains whether increased costs for buying and using EVs at the state level will undermine Washington's goal of cleaning up the transportation sector, the nation’s biggest source of greenhouse gases, through tax incentives for the purchase of zero-emission cars and trucks.

“What Congress is trying to do with electric vehicles is create a whole new fleet that is cleaner for environmental purposes, but it’s also true that you’re then cannibalizing the existing transportation revenue system,” said Douglas Shinkle, transportation program director at the National Conference of State Legislatures. “Lawmakers can walk and chew gum — they realize the benefits of EVs — and also be realistic that they're going to have to figure out a way to capture revenue from different kinds of vehicles that don't use gas.”