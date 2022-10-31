Trump asks Supreme Court to block tax returns from House

Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court to keep his tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee in an emergency request Monday, which sets up another high-profile decision about the former president.

The former president said that the justices should pause a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to hand over tax returns to the House panel so that they can review his appeal. Last week, the full D.C. Circuit declined to revisit an August ruling that committee Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., could access Trump’s returns.

In Monday’s filing, Trump reiterated arguments that the appellate court had previously rejected, including that the committee requested his returns for the sake of exposing him.

“The Committee's purpose in requesting President Trump's tax returns has nothing to do with funding or staffing issues at the IRS and everything to do with releasing the President's tax information to the public," Trump argued in the request.

The D.C. Circuit ruling said the court could only focus on the request itself, which met the requirements under the law. “The mere fact that individual members of Congress may have political motivations as well as legislative ones is of no moment,” the D.C. Circuit wrote.