Murphy urges security review of Saudi stake in Twitter

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy said he wants a national security review of a Saudi company’s stake in Twitter following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media website.

Murphy, D-Conn., who leads a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee, requested that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. investigate the implications of the Saudi company’s investment in Twitter. Led by the Treasury secretary, CFIUS is an interagency group that reviews certain foreign investments for national security.

Kingdom Holding Company, where Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is chairman, last week said it would roll over its ownership of Twitter shares worth about $1.89 billion, making it the company’s second-largest shareholder. Such a stake would be more than 4 percent of Twitter’s market capitalization of $41.1 billion before trading was suspended last week. Musk is delisting the stock next week.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which is led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, owns 16.9 percent of Kingdom Holding.

“We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting U.S. politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform,” Murphy tweeted Monday.