Biden on full push ahead of the midterms, but not to all the top battlegrounds

President Joe Biden has a full schedule for the final days of the midterm campaign, and he proved once again Tuesday it is worth watching what he says to smaller crowds of donors as much as to the big rallies.

Campaigning in Florida, Biden said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., “used to be a friend — I don’t know what happened to him.”

“Something happened to Lindsey,” Biden told attendees at a reception for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. “I don’t know what it is, but Lindsey is now talking about the need to elect more Republican senators so they can pass a law codifying Dobbs,” the Supreme Court decision that ended the abortion rights protections of Roe v. Wade.

The remarks at the private event for Crist were the latest example of the president making arguably more interesting remarks to donors and supporters at fundraisers and small receptions than at larger campaign rallies.