Rep. Lofgren lambastes Capitol Police for security lapses

A top House Democrat is questioning the U.S. Capitol Police’s efforts to protect lawmakers after the attack last week on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chairperson of the House Administration Committee, wrote that the attack on Paul Pelosi and other similar circumstances “raise significant questions” about security protections for members of Congress in a letter Tuesday to U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger obtained by CQ Roll Call.

Paul Pelosi, whose skull was fractured by a hammer-wielding attacker, is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker, who was the intended target of the attack, was not home at the time.

Lofgren asked if the Capitol Police department has a plan to extend security coverage to the spouses and family members of congressional leaders in the presidential line of succession: the speaker and the Senate president pro tempore, a position currently held by Vermont Democrat Patrick J. Leahy.

Lofgren wrote that the FBI had offered to have Capitol Police officers detailed to San Francisco and Tampa, Fla., field offices assigned as task force officers to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces, which investigates threats to members of Congress. However, the Capitol Police declined that offer, a decision Lofgren questioned in the letter.