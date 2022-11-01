Capitol Police chief seeks additional security funds

The U.S. Capitol Police are calling for more security funding for lawmakers after last week’s attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at the couple’s San Francisco home.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a Tuesday statement that the department has conducted a review of the attack, in which a hammer-wielding assailant fractured Paul Pelosi’s skull.

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress,” Manger said. “This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership.”

Manger said he could not publicly disclose the details of these improvements to protect members for safety reasons.

“The USCP is working tirelessly to keep everyone safe during this tense time in American politics,” Manger said. “We understand the urgency of today’s challenges and remain committed to our mission.”