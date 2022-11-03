Companies often don’t match climate talk and lobbying, study says

Major corporations’ advocacy for clean energy and climate policies falls well short of the nearly unanimous support for cutting emissions and boosting renewable energy in the United States, according to a report from sustainability nonprofit Ceres.

In an analysis of listed companies in the S&P 100 index, 9 out of every 10 acknowledge that climate change is a material risk to their industry. Yet only half of the 100 companies disclosed that they lobbied for climate policies aligning with the objectives of the Paris Agreement in the past three years, Ceres found.

In the case of Democrats’ climate, tax and health care package, publicly stated support for the deal providing billions of dollars in various incentives for clean energy and decarbonization was even more sparse.

According to the findings released this week, 11 companies in the index — Alphabet Inc., Duke Energy Corp., Exelon Corp., Ford Motor Co., The General Motors Co., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Morgan Stanley, Salesforce Inc., Southern Co. and Walmart Inc. — explicitly came out in support of the law.

Another 19 major companies, such as General Electric Co., BlackRock Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., gave at least some support for federal climate action as lawmakers spent over a year negotiating the social spending package.