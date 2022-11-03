Tensions rise over drought-stricken Colorado River water use

As the Interior Department continues to delay implementing a program to reduce water consumption from the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin, tensions are thickening between the seven states with stakes in the watershed.

Now, lawmakers in Congress are fanning the flames as Capitol Hill looks ahead to must-pass, biennial water legislation.

The seven Colorado River Basin states — Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California — have been sparring over who receives the biggest reductions in allocations after Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton announced a 2019 deal with the states that hinged on them saving 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of water — as much as a third of the river’s flows — or the federal government would intervene.

The states have been stuck at the bargaining table since, missing their August deadline to reach an agreement.

As they continue to debate, the basin that provides drinking water to over 40 million people and irrigates 15 percent of the nation’s farmlands have dipped to historically low levels. The two largest reservoirs in the United States, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, were at 28 percent and 26 percent of capacity, respectively, on Aug. 22, according to NASA's Earth Observatory.